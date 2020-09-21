Augusta County discusses new option for courthouse expansion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA — Augusta County may have another option on the table in securing space for expanding the current court systems located in downtown Staunton. Augusta County Supervisors discussed the ongoing project Monday afternoon during a called press conference.

After a 2016 referendum that asked voters if the Augusta County courts could be moved to Verona failed with about 67% saying no, Augusta County board chairman Gerald Garber said the board was left with just three options.

“There was a lot of effort put forth to try to prevent that. We had an election, and we had a decision. It was a strong decision, and it was we aren’t coming to Verona with the courts,” Garber said. “We don’t have a lot of choices in Staunton where the voters of Augusta County said we would stay.”

With the state dictating the county may only build on the current Circuit Court site on East Johnson Street or adjacent property, two property options existed — the old court building, which the county owns, or the Atlantic Union Bank across the street.

“We’ve talked to our friends across the street and they’re pretty proud of that building. Have you ever tried to buy something off someone that they were pretty proud of? It’s a real problem,” Garber said.