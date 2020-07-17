Those ready for carnival rides, games and food will have to wait until next year to get their fix.
After months of planning, the Augusta County Fair Board voted Tuesday to suspend this year’s fair for several reasons.
“We thought we had solved one problem, and then we would spring up with three more,” said Ellen Shaver Shank, the executive director of the Augusta County Fair.
The board had worked for months to plan a modified fair that was best suited for COVID-19 restrictions. It would have looked a lot different than any county fair in the past. Social distancing, sanitation stations and fewer vendors were all a part of the plan. The board considered the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 recommendations when deciding what the fair would look like this year.
One significant change to this year’s fair would have been the lack of fair rides other than a pony ride. Out of the three ride companies that Shank spoke with, none had left Florida since ending their season last winter because of the virus.
State restrictions were also a concern for the board. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday in a press briefing that Virginia would consider imposing stricter COVID-19 guidelines that place a smaller limit on in-person gatherings than the current 250-person limit for Phase Three.
“Phase Two makes it impossible for us to operate,” Shank said. “If we’d gotten the shows there or we’d gotten everybody to the track, we’d have to pay for it.”
If you’re missing the fair this year, there’s still a little something to look forward to. The 26th annual Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant will go on as scheduled on July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton. The Market Animal Goat Show is scheduled for July 31, and the Jackpot Shows will be on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
Those interested in the events still happening can find an updated schedule with new dates and times here.
The board has begun planning next year’s fair by rescheduling The Boon Hill Gallery, Nature Nick’s Animal Adventure, Kenya Safari Acrobats and Ninja Experience shows for next summer.
“We are looking forward to 2021,” Shank said. “It’s probably going to be a bigger fair than what anybody has ever seen.”
Next year’s fair is scheduled for July 27-31, 2021.
