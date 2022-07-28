Augusta County Fair in full swing in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Fair is in full swing for the 2022 season.

This year’s fair, which kicked off Tuesday, will continue through Saturday in Fishersville at the Augusta Expo. Community members can attend the yearly event for admissions prices of $5 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6 through 12, and free for kids 5 and under.

Free entertainment acts include the High Flying Pages Circus of Thrills, which features daring trapeze performers, aerial silk dancing, and motocross stunts. Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures showcases live exotic animals for audiences. Historian Ken Chandler offers a narration titled ‘Life of a Civil War soldier,’ which details such as how they were compensated and their meals. Other entertainment includes Kenya Safari Acrobats and tactical laser tag for guests to enjoy.

The weekend will feature livestock competitions and tractor pulls as standard for the fair. Track events cost an additional $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 through 12. The third annual bluegrass contest will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose building at Augusta Expo.

For more information on the fair, you can visit its website at augustacountyfair.com

TRACK SCHEDULE

Friday, July 29

7 p.m. — Truck & Tractor Pull

Saturday, July 30

6 p.m. — Truck & Tractor Pull

BARN SCHEDULE

Friday, July 29

10 a.m. — Goat Show

2 p.m. — MAS Goat Show

6 p.m. — Master Showmanship Round 1 – Animal agriculture interviews

6:30 p.m. — Master Showmanship Round 2 – Beef cattle, goat, sheep and swine showmanship

7:00 p.m. — Master Showmanship Round 3 – Audience question (Impromptu Speaking)

9 p.m. — Cattle Tie Out

Saturday, July 30

9:30 a.m. — Hog Jackpot Show

Noon — Cattle Jackpot Show

6 p.m. — Awards Announced