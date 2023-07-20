FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County Fair season approaches once again.

Festivities begin on Saturday, July 22, at the Augusta Expo with the Goat and Sheep Jackpot shows at 9:30 a.m., the Scholarship Pageant at 11 a.m., a wine festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Super Saturday concludes with the motocross races at 6 p.m.

The standard activities occur from Tuesday, July 25, through Saturday, July 29, with attendees able to play games, laser tag, buy concessions, watch performers, and enjoy amusement rides. The fairgrounds open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Fair-goers can explore the world of fossils through the Prehistoric Dinosaurs Adventures Show. Other standout attractions include Victoria Circus, a thrill act, the Piano Juggler, and the Marvelous Mutts canine show.

“I think people are going to get a charge out of the [Piano Juggler] and the Marvelous Mutts,” Shank said. “These are dogs from the SPCA, basically, and dogs are just a lot of fun.”

Perhaps a new experience for attendees this year is a selection of live music performances. Conley Ray and the Joneses perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Eyes on Him takes the stage on Thursday, and Jack and Davis Reid play on Saturday.

“We don’t usually do music, but we have some music this year,” Shank said.

Shank credited the community and different organizations for helping bring the fair to life this year.

“We’ve had trouble finding volunteers, but the community has really sponsored and done a great job to be a part of the fair,” Shank said.

Entry into the Augusta County Fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under six.