 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Augusta County Fair returns next week after 2020 hiatus
0 comments
featured

Augusta County Fair returns next week after 2020 hiatus

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Augusta County Fair

The Augusta County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 27 after being canceled in 2020. It will run through July 31 and feature many of the same attractions Augusta County residents have come to expect.

 News Virginian File

FISHERSVILLE — After being canceled in 2020, the Augusta County Fair returns next week.

The fair begins Tuesday and runs through July 31 at the Augusta Expo Event Center. Attendees will be treated to mainstay attractions at the fair like a demolition derby, rides and a fireworks show, but new faces will also come to the event.

Among the new attractions are Luau Logan’s Tropigal Revue, a family-based comedy show with live pigs and puppets, and Pretty Bird Paradise, which will give residents to feed and educationally interact with birds.

Many of the attractions were planned to be in the 2020 fair before its cancelation, according to the fair’s Executive Director Ellen Shaver Shank, but the gap year still added troubles as they secured all parties for the events.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been working on this for two years, and some of the things we thought we had together only just recently came together,” Shank said. “The shows that we booked two years ago, we were fortunate that they could be with us this year. That was a good thing.”

The Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant, one of the only attractions that still occurred in 2020, takes place Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton. The pageant will include entries in different age categories ranging from newborn babies to 22-year-olds.

Another returning attraction is the fair’s Wine Festival, which also takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Augusta Expo Event Center. The vendors include a variety of vineyards and wineries for attendees to interact with. The Wine Festival has a $30 entry fee.

Shank said the return of the fair is a welcome sight and that she is looking forward to see people having a good time.

“It’s a wonderful feeling and the board is very excited for the fair to be back,” Shank said. “The community reaction has also been very positive for us.”

Full information on the event can be found at augustacountyfair.com.

Fair Schedule

Tuesday, July 27

• All day; Pretty Bird Paradise

• 8 to 11 a.m.; Flower show, fruit and vegetable entries received

• 4 to 9 p.m.; Big Game Contest entries taken

• 5 to 9 p.m.; Laser tag

• 5, 6 and 7 p.m.; Southland Mobile Classroom Milking Presentation

• 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Luau Logan's Tropigal Revue

• 5:30, 7 and 8 p.m.; Boon Hill Gallery, chain saw artist

• 6 p.m.; Swine Show; barn

• 6 p.m. — Motocross at the track; $10 entry fee

• 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Kenya Safari Acrobats

• 6:30 p.m.; Mountain Heritage Cloggers; multi-purpose building

• 9 p.m.; Fireworks

Wednesday, July 28

• All day; Pretty Bird Paradise

• 10 a.m.; Breeding Sheep Show; barn

• 4 p.m.; Market Lamb Show; barn

• 5 to 9 p.m.; Laser tag

• 5, 6 and 7 p.m.; Southland Mobile Classroom Milking Presentation

• 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Luau Logan's Tropigal Revue

• 5:30, 7 and 8 p.m.; Boon Hill Gallery, chain saw artist

• 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Kenya Safari Acrobats

• 6 to 8 p.m.; SVEC demonstration every 30 minutes; barn

• 6:30 p.m.; Kids pedal tractor pull; Expo Hall

• 7 p.m.; Diesel/Dirt Drags; $10 entry fee

Thursday, July 29

• All day; Pretty Bird Paradise

• 5 p.m.; Beef Cattle Show, barn

• 5 to 9 p.m.; Laser tag

• 5, 6 and 7 p.m.; Southland Mobile Classroom Milking Presentation

• 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Luau Logan's TroPIGal Revue

• 5:30, 7 and 8 p.m.; Boon Hill Gallery, chain saw artist

• 6 and 8 p.m. Larry Delawder Family; multi-purpose building

• 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Kenya Safari Acrobats

• 6 to 8 p.m.; SVEC demonstration every 30 minutes in the barn area

• 7 p.m.; Demolition Derby at the track, $10 entry fee

Friday, July 30

• All day; Pretty Bird Paradise

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hot Augusta Farrier Contest Horse; Horse Rink

• 10 a.m.; Goat Show at the barn

• 2 p.m.; Market Animal Goat Show at the barn

• 4 to 9 p.m.; Antique Car Show at the multi-purpose building

• 5 to 9 p.m.; Laser tag

• 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Southland Mobile Classroom Milking Presentation

• 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Luau Logan's Tropigal Revue

• 5:30, 7 and 8 p.m.; Boon Hill Gallery, chain saw artist

• 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Kenya Safari Acrobats

• 6 p.m.; Master Showmanship Contest at the barn

• 6 p.m.; Tractor pull at the track; $10 entry fee

Saturday, July 31

• All day; Pretty Bird Paradise

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hot Augusta Farrier Contest Horse; horse rink

• 9 a.m.; Hog Jackpot; barn

• 10 a.m.; Dog Show; multi-purpose building

• 12:30 p.m.; Cattle Jackpot; barn

• 1 p.m.; Kids fishing at Wildlife Display; Expo Hall

• 5 to 9 p.m.; Laser tag

• 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m.; Southland Mobile Classroom Milking Presentation

• 3, 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Luau Logan's Tropigal Revue

• 2, 3:30, 7 p.m.; Boon Hill Gallery, Chain saw artist

• 4, 6, 8:30 p.m.; Kenya Safari Acrobats

• 5:30 p.m.; Fair awards announced; barn

• 6 p.m.; 4-H FFA Market Animal Show Goat Sale; barn

• 6 p.m.; Tractor pull at the track; $10 entry fee

• 7 p.m.; Bluegrass Contest; multi-purpose building

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert