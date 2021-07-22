Augusta County Fair returns next week after 2020 hiatus

FISHERSVILLE — After being canceled in 2020, the Augusta County Fair returns next week.

The fair begins Tuesday and runs through July 31 at the Augusta Expo Event Center. Attendees will be treated to mainstay attractions at the fair like a demolition derby, rides and a fireworks show, but new faces will also come to the event.

Among the new attractions are Luau Logan’s Tropigal Revue, a family-based comedy show with live pigs and puppets, and Pretty Bird Paradise, which will give residents to feed and educationally interact with birds.

Many of the attractions were planned to be in the 2020 fair before its cancelation, according to the fair’s Executive Director Ellen Shaver Shank, but the gap year still added troubles as they secured all parties for the events.

“We’ve been working on this for two years, and some of the things we thought we had together only just recently came together,” Shank said. “The shows that we booked two years ago, we were fortunate that they could be with us this year. That was a good thing.”