Augusta County house fire kills woman, hospitalizes man
AUGUSTA COUNTY — A women was killed in a fire on Sunday in West Augusta, according to a press release.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating the fatal fire, which was reported at about 8:42 a.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Deerfield Valley Road, they found the house engulfed in flames, the release said.

An adult male was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire crews recovered the remains of Jacqueline Guerrier, 30, of Arlington, from inside the residence. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. She was visiting family at the time of the fire.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

However, the cause and origin remain under investigation.

