Augusta County libraries to close to the public, revert to curbside services only

Bookworms searching for their next good read must once again do so online.
Augusta County libraries will close to the public indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16. Curbside pickup services will remain available for patrons. Along with rising local COVID-19 cases, the change comes in response to new statewide restrictions implemented by Gov. Ralph Northam last week.
“Gov. Northam encouraged people to stay home if they didn’t need to be out,” said Augusta County Library director Diantha McCauley in a press release last week. “By relying on curbside service, we can more safely serve patrons while also helping to limit community spread.”
Local libraries began offering curbside pickup services after the pandemic hit in March. After the Fishersville, Churchville and Stuarts Draft libraries reopened to the public in July, Wall said the number of people using curbside services has decreased. However, many still take advantage of the service.
“We have a solid group of patrons who continue to use it, so it is definitely still utilized,” said Tara Wall, the Augusta County library marketing specialist
On Tuesday, a steady stream of patrons visited the Augusta County Library in Fishersville.
“Yesterday was very busy, and today has been the same,” Wall said.
Faith Deverill and her four-year-old son Issac were among those visiting the Fishersville library before it closes once again on Wednesday.
“We just found out that they were open in person, so we’re trying to sneak in before [it closes],” Deverill said.
Faith and Issac both prefer to visit the library in person, but they will use the curbside pickup services, she said.
“With his age group, it’s really difficult to find books online just looking at the cover since they’re so tactile,” Deverill said.
Curbside pickup will be available at the Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Middle Brook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave locations.
Those interested in using the curbside pickup option can call or visit ValleyLibraries.org to place holds on the items they wish to check out. When your order is ready, the library will notify you that your holds are ready to be picked up. Patrons can then drop by their local library to pick up materials by following local procedures.
Augusta County libraries continue to quarantine returned items for seven days before they are checked out by another person, Wall said.
Along with books, the libraries offer a range of online services.
“We have e-books and audiobooks, language learning, online classes, legal forms and career resources,” Wall said.
Additional curbside services including modified printing, scanning, copying and faxing are available as well.
Starting next week, the Augusta County library will provide a limited number of laptops and Chromebooks to check out and use in the Fishersville library parking lot. Wall said this comes as a response to schools using remote instruction during the pandemic.
“Our computers here are very heavily used,” Wall said. “I think that’s probably one of our most important services, especially now with distance learning and homeschooling.”
As of right now, there will be a two-hour time limit on these checkouts.
For more information on library locations and hours of operation, visit augustacountylibrary.org/curbside-pick-up/.
