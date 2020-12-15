Augusta County libraries to close to the public, revert to curbside services only

Faith Deverill and her four-year-old son Issac were among those visiting the Fishersville library before it closes once again on Wednesday.

“We just found out that they were open in person, so we’re trying to sneak in before [it closes],” Deverill said.

Faith and Issac both prefer to visit the library in person, but they will use the curbside pickup services, she said.

“With his age group, it’s really difficult to find books online just looking at the cover since they’re so tactile,” Deverill said.

Curbside pickup will be available at the Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Middle Brook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave locations.

Those interested in using the curbside pickup option can call or visit ValleyLibraries.org to place holds on the items they wish to check out. When your order is ready, the library will notify you that your holds are ready to be picked up. Patrons can then drop by their local library to pick up materials by following local procedures.

Augusta County libraries continue to quarantine returned items for seven days before they are checked out by another person, Wall said.