Augusta County Library hires new director

During her time as an undergraduate student, Brown felt she was good at a lot of things but not spectacular at any one thing, she said. However, she soon learned she was spectacular at something — finding information and helping others find that information, which sparked her interest in library science.

“Not everybody has the skills to access that, or they might have other challenges to access resources, and, so for me, it’s really about breaking down those barriers.”

Brown said breaking down barriers is a primary mission in library science. That, paired with how much she enjoys research, made it the perfect career choice for her, she said.

Brown’s passion for the community shines through in her work. In 2019, she was awarded the 2019 Donna G. Cote Librarian of the Year Award from the Virginia Library Association after starting a Summer Feeding Program that provided more than 1,200 meals for children in its first summer.

Brown said the program started after the staff at the downtown library realized several children were staying in the library from open to close and weren’t eating anything during that time or often asked for money for the vending machines. Seeing the impact the program had on the kids’ lives was more meaningful to her than receiving the actual award, she said.