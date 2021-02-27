Augusta County Library hires new director

FISHERSVILLE — Dr. Jennifer A. Scott Brown will be starting a new chapter in her career this spring in Augusta County.
Brown, who currently serves as the community learning manager at Suffolk Public Library, has been named the new Augusta County library director. She succeeds long-time director Diantha McCauley, who will retire in April after 35 years with the library.
“I’m just overjoyed and excited about the transition,” Brown said.
Brown has been with the Suffolk County Library for around five years now and has more than seven years of public library management experience.
She was born and raised in Gloucester County but is no stranger to the Shenandoah Valley, she said. Brown and her family vacation here a couple of times a year.
As she transitions to working in Augusta County, her top priorities are focusing on the community and building relationships, Brown said. She enjoys understanding the needs and challenges of a community.
“I think what I’m most excited about is really delving into the community and getting to know them a little bit better so that I can serve them to the best of my abilities,” Brown said.
Brown graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University before receiving her master’s degree in library and information science from Syracuse University. Later, she earned a doctorate in instructional design and technology from ODU.
During her time as an undergraduate student, Brown felt she was good at a lot of things but not spectacular at any one thing, she said. However, she soon learned she was spectacular at something — finding information and helping others find that information, which sparked her interest in library science.
“Not everybody has the skills to access that, or they might have other challenges to access resources, and, so for me, it’s really about breaking down those barriers.”
Brown said breaking down barriers is a primary mission in library science. That, paired with how much she enjoys research, made it the perfect career choice for her, she said.
Brown’s passion for the community shines through in her work. In 2019, she was awarded the 2019 Donna G. Cote Librarian of the Year Award from the Virginia Library Association after starting a Summer Feeding Program that provided more than 1,200 meals for children in its first summer.
Brown said the program started after the staff at the downtown library realized several children were staying in the library from open to close and weren’t eating anything during that time or often asked for money for the vending machines. Seeing the impact the program had on the kids’ lives was more meaningful to her than receiving the actual award, she said.
“Having an impact on the community that you’re embedded in is the dream,” Brown said. “It makes it all worthwhile.”
Brown will start working with the Augusta County Library on March 16, where she will have the chance to work with McCauley before her retirement on April 15.
“Working with Diantha for a short period of time will provide an interesting opportunity because that doesn’t happen typically,” Brown said. “I’m hoping to learn from her and [see] what her vision has been for the library thus far.”
Brown is also looking forward to meeting more of the library staff and learning more about the library’s system, she said.