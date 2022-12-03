Augusta County Library offers outreach services

The Augusta County Library is offering outreach services to bring the library directly to residents where they are.

Library Director Jennifer Brown said the request for those services can be made directly by visiting auugustacountylibrary.org/outreach-services/. A form at that address can be filled out and submitted. The form should be submitted at least 30 days before your requested date.

Outreach services are pop-up libraries, offsite programming, and deposit collection delivery. Pop-up libraries are experiences outside library locations tailored to match the needs and interests of intended patrons.

The pop-up experiences include library card sign-up, books, and more check out, programming & demonstrations.

The library experiences can be taken directly to patrons in retirement communities, schools, businesses, and community gathering places.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville. Library branches and stations are in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

For further information, email ask@AugustaCountyLibrary.org or visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.