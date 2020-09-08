Augusta County Library opens branch in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE — Augusta County residents now have a seventh library to patronize after the Weyers Cave library station officially opened to the public Tuesday afternoon.
The Weyers Cave library, located at 51 Franklin Street in the old Super Save location, features spaces for books, DVDs, computers and a children’s area.
“I think it turned out even better than what I envisioned. I think all the open space really worked out well,” station manager Hannah Lickey, 28, said.
Although Tuesday’s opening was without the fanfare of a typical library grand opening, Lickey said they hope to hold a 6-month or 1-year celebration when COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
The Weyers Cave station will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday, as well as Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and social distance while inside. The hours will expand when COVID-related restrictions end.
In addition to expanded hours, the library will put out more furniture and open a meeting space when restrictions ease.
In the future, the meeting room will be available for reservation, including after library hours, similar to how the space in the Stuarts Draft location operates. The room is currently being used to store furniture and keep materials quarantined for seven days before being returned to the shelves.
The Weyers Cave station includes lots of recycled items and furniture, Lickey added.
“I would say 80% of the furniture came from old schools or left over shelving. It’s been a very green, cost-saving effort,” she said.
The books are a mix of new titles and books from other library stations.
Lickey has created an Amazon Wishlist of items for the new library, which is available online at tinyurl.com/weyerslib. Monetary donations also may be made through PayPal at friendsofacl.org. No book donations are needed at this time.
