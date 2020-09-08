Augusta County Library opens branch in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE — Augusta County residents now have a seventh library to patronize after the Weyers Cave library station officially opened to the public Tuesday afternoon.

The Weyers Cave library, located at 51 Franklin Street in the old Super Save location, features spaces for books, DVDs, computers and a children’s area.

“I think it turned out even better than what I envisioned. I think all the open space really worked out well,” station manager Hannah Lickey, 28, said.

Although Tuesday’s opening was without the fanfare of a typical library grand opening, Lickey said they hope to hold a 6-month or 1-year celebration when COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

The Weyers Cave station will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday, as well as Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and social distance while inside. The hours will expand when COVID-related restrictions end.

In addition to expanded hours, the library will put out more furniture and open a meeting space when restrictions ease.