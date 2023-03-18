The Augusta County Library has launched a community survey that aims to determine how the library can best serve the community over the next five years.

The survey allows people to share their thoughts about the community and the library. The Augusta County Library is interested in receiving feedback from library users and non-users, including anyone who lives, works or plays in Augusta County.

The survey is available in both print and electronic formats. Print copies are available at all Augusta County Library locations. The electronic survey is accessible via a direct link at tinyurl.com/ACL.survey2023, on the Augusta County Library website at 222.augustacountylibrary.org, and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AugustaCountyLibrary.

The survey will remain open until Friday, March 31.

According to the library, the survey will enable the library to serve the community better and identify content that may bring community members who are not members to the library.