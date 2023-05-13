For maintenance reasons, the Augusta County Library in Fishersville will be closed Thursday.
Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons may request curbside services by calling (540) 949-6354 or (540) 885-3961.
The Fishersville location of the library will resume normal operations on Friday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today