Augusta County looks to community for input with broadband survey

Augusta County is asking its residents to aid in the journey to expand broadband coverage, as they released a survey to receive input on July 1.
The county’s survey will allow administrators to identify the areas with the least coverage and build a plan from there. Residents of Augusta County have until July 16 to fill out the anonymous survey, with physical copies being available at libraries and the government center.
Augusta County Supervisor, and broadband committee member, Pam Carter said surveys help to identify the areas of need and apply for grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). In 2020, the county received three grants totaling over $900,000 because of its 2019 survey.
“We know some things have changed since we have done several broadband internet projects since then,” Carter said. “Now we need to get a more updated listing of addresses that either don’t have service or have subpar service.”
Carter said she cannot get service at her own home off Parkersburg Turnpike.
In March, the county received a $1.2 million VATI grant designed to service up to 1,099 locations, as well as businesses in the McDowell and Deerfield areas. The grant is a partnership with MGW/Lingo. Carter said the increase in funds gives the county a good opportunity to work on the issue after the initial CARES Act funds were not allowed to be used on broadband.
“This new round of money from the federal government has specific wording that said they want it to go to broadband,” Carter said. “We have an opportunity now with all of this money, but you still have to meet certain guidelines. That’s why it’s so important to have current data from the citizens.”
The arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 highlighted the broadband issue in Augusta County, with many working from home and children learning from home. Without a quality internet connection, many had to leave their homes to complete work or school.
“That’s why you’re seeing so much money come in dedicated to the implementation of broadband services,” Carter said. “It affected education, people working and even telehealth. People couldn’t go in to see their doctors, but a lot of people didn’t have that ability to participate in telehealth because they didn’t have sufficient internet services.”
Carter said the hope is the survey will successfully identify areas of need and allow Augusta County to continue to apply for grants and receive them.
The county is reliant upon these types of grants to address the issue, as the cost of laying fiber makes the projects unlikely without financial help. To lay one mile of fiber costs $30,000, according to Carter. As the second-largest county by land size in the state at 967 square miles, that adds up quickly with these projects.
“The cost of laying fiber is so expensive that, without some kind of financial revenue stream coming in from the state or the federal government, we couldn’t afford it on our own,” Carter said.
You can take the survey online here or visit the Augusta County Library or government center.