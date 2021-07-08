Augusta County looks to community for input with broadband survey

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This new round of money from the federal government has specific wording that said they want it to go to broadband,” Carter said. “We have an opportunity now with all of this money, but you still have to meet certain guidelines. That’s why it’s so important to have current data from the citizens.”

The arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 highlighted the broadband issue in Augusta County, with many working from home and children learning from home. Without a quality internet connection, many had to leave their homes to complete work or school.

“That’s why you’re seeing so much money come in dedicated to the implementation of broadband services,” Carter said. “It affected education, people working and even telehealth. People couldn’t go in to see their doctors, but a lot of people didn’t have that ability to participate in telehealth because they didn’t have sufficient internet services.”

Carter said the hope is the survey will successfully identify areas of need and allow Augusta County to continue to apply for grants and receive them.