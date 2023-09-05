A Crimora man died Monday after a vehicle came into the path of his motorcycle, causing a fatal collision in Nelson County.

The Virginia State Police identified the victim as Adam N. Blackwell, 40, of Crimora. He died at the accident scene in the 10,000 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Route 250 in Nelson County. The accident happened about 3 p.m. Monday. Blackwell was wearing a helmet.

The state police said a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek was making a left turn when it pulled across the eastbound lanes of Route 250 and into the path of the eastbound 1995 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Blackwell. The motorcycle could not avoid the Subaru, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Subaru, Daniel R. Six, 72, of Box Elder, S.D., was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. The Virginia State Police cited Six for failure to yield.