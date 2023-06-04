Will Coyner refined his ability to draw by attending college and graduate school, and now he has realized a career peak with his work on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The Augusta County native and Stuarts Draft High graduate spent the past two and a half years serving as the character painter on the animated film. Coyner would take sketches and draw and paint them so they could become part of the 3D movie. As a result, Coyner was involved in drawing as many as 15 characters in the film, including Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Vulture, Spider Byte and Ms. Webb, the guidance counselor.

“This is the pinnacle of my career so far,” said Coyner, who came home Thursday for a private premiere of the film at Zeus Theaters arranged by his sister, Jo Walling.

On Thursday, “Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse,” became Sony Pictures Animation’s biggest box office hit ever, earning $51.7 million on its opening day from 4,313 theaters. The movie is tracking for an estimated $113 million-plus opening weekend. Its predecessor made $35 million in its opening weekend.

“This has been super fortunate to have this as my first experience,” Coyner said. “I’m waiting to see what doors will open.”

Also attending Thursday’s premiere were friends and family of Coyner and clients of Walling’s from Nest Realty.

His sister says Coyner has been drawing “ever since I could remember. When he was younger, he would draw different characters. I couldn’t see where that was going to lead him,” she said. However, she said when life became mundane, her brother was “always sketching and drawing.”

Coyner began his work on the West Coast after earning a master’s from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Initially, he worked drawing for video games.

One of Coyner’s most prominent supporters was his father, the late Stuarts Draft attorney Frank Coyner, who died in 2020.

“He would take my drawings as a kid and hang them on the wall,” Coyner said. “He was always super supportive and always finding ways for me to do it (drawing).”

According to Coyner, work on the film was not without its setbacks and frustrations.

“There were plenty of times when I started, and I would pull out my hair,” he recalled. “But I would take a breath, think about it, and reassess.”

Coyner will continue working for Sony Pictures Animation through at least the end of the year. He said providing groundbreaking work in animation is fulfilling.

“You are breaking the rules and changing the idea of what animation means,” he said.

His sister says her brother’s pursuit of his work has been inspiring.

“I am just in awe of him and his dedication to what he loves so much,” Walling said. “It just has been a treat to watch him love something and turn it into not just a passion but a wonderful career.”