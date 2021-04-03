Augusta County Parks and Rec and Verona Community Center host drive-thru Easter event

VERONA — Children 10 and under had the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt eggs on Saturday morning at the Augusta County Government Center during the “A Hoppin’ Good Time” event hosted by the Augusta County Parks and Recreation and the Verona Community Center. With only one family out of their cars at a time, the drive thru-Easter event allowed families to safely take pictures with the Easter Bunny and participate in a mini egg hunt. “It’s really awesome just to be able to see kids because we haven’t been able to do a whole lot of in person events and things like,” said Courtney Ambrose, Augusta County Parks and Recreation program coordinator for recreation and special events. “It’s really fun to be able to see the smiles on their faces and get them out here and do something for Easter.” At the first stop, children received a goody basket filled with candy after their picture was taken with the Easter Bunny. Ambrose said more than 200 baskets were available on Saturday morning, made possible from donations from local businesses in the community. After that, families drove over to another part of the Government Center and hunted eggs. There were over 900 eggs in total for the mini egg hunt, Ambrose said. “We’re just really trying to do something that looks similar to normal to see their smiles,” said Michelle Pomphrey, chairman of the Verona Community Center program committee. “With COVID, everything has been shut down, and our children have missed out on the things that we feel are traditional as we grew up that brought joy and so just a morning to try and get them to smile and have some fun.” Although the event didn’t start until 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Ambrose said some cars began lining up around an hour before waiting for the event to start. It was a successful morning. “I was scrolling through the Facebook feed of a friend and saw it and thought this would be awesome to be able to get out,” said Michelle Sprouse, an attendee. “We’re just super appreciative for the county, parks and rec and the community to put this on.” Sprouse was there with Mckenzie, 2, who was very excited to see the Easter Bunny and hunt Easter eggs. Skylar Mawyer was also excited to see the Easter Bunny. Her mom Lauren and her sister Charlotte helped her hunt Easter eggs. “We’re glad to be out,” Lauren said. “We thought it was a good idea.” Charlotte agreed it was a fun time.