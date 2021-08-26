Augusta County partners with All Points Broadband in effort to get residents comprehensive internet access

“I don’t want to have an area that is in need and then find out later that a percentage, because it was a little too hard or not as profitable, got left out,” Slaven said of the gaps. “That goes back to the cherry-picking thing, and I think we’ve had enough of that.”

Carr assured members of the board that the coverage map was not final and is subject to human error. All Points will receive feedback from the community and identify any areas still unserved under their plan and address the issue.

“After we get these grants submitted, the state has a very robust process that ensures we’ve covered everyone and that there is no overbuilding going on,” Carr said.

Of the providers who submitted plans to Augusta County, All Points is the only one who advertised universal coverage. Some areas of the county will not be covered under the All Points plan because they are being served by other companies through federal grants, Carr said.

After the presentation, Carter motioned to postpone the decision until the board’s Sept. 8 meeting to allow for the Broadband Committee to meet and discuss, which Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull seconded. However, the other board members did not find that feasible as the deadline to submit a grant was just six days after that meeting, and the motion failed 5-2.