Augusta County partners with All Points Broadband in effort to get residents comprehensive internet access

VERONA — Augusta County will move forward with joining a regional initiative with the end goal of receiving universal broadband coverage.
With the approval to advance, Augusta partners with All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, and seven other participating counties to expand broadband coverage.
All Points, who would be handling fiber installation, presented a plan to the board on Wednesday that included 650 miles of fiber to extend to all unserved areas in the county based on its maps. The county will move forward in partnership with All Points to Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grants.
The overall cost of the project is $63 million, with All Points paying $36 million of that. The estimated funding from VATI grants would be $20.7 million, while the county would need to contribute $8.4 million, according to All Points CEO Jimmy Carr.
The county will now draft a grant request by Sept. 14 and receive word on whether the grant was approved in December. If the grant is approved, All Points and Augusta County will have 90 days to formally enter into an agreement. As a part of the agreement, Augusta County is agreeing to work with no service providers other than All Points.
During the presentation, several supervisors took issue with the coverage map provided by All Points, which they said left sizable holes in coverage. North River Supervisor Jeffrey Slaven pointed out the areas in his district which were unserved and not listed on the map as receiving broadband. In total, five of the seven districts had coverage gaps on the map, according to Pastures Supervisor and broadband committee member Pam Carter.
“I don’t want to have an area that is in need and then find out later that a percentage, because it was a little too hard or not as profitable, got left out,” Slaven said of the gaps. “That goes back to the cherry-picking thing, and I think we’ve had enough of that.”
Carr assured members of the board that the coverage map was not final and is subject to human error. All Points will receive feedback from the community and identify any areas still unserved under their plan and address the issue.
“After we get these grants submitted, the state has a very robust process that ensures we’ve covered everyone and that there is no overbuilding going on,” Carr said.
Of the providers who submitted plans to Augusta County, All Points is the only one who advertised universal coverage. Some areas of the county will not be covered under the All Points plan because they are being served by other companies through federal grants, Carr said.
After the presentation, Carter motioned to postpone the decision until the board’s Sept. 8 meeting to allow for the Broadband Committee to meet and discuss, which Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull seconded. However, the other board members did not find that feasible as the deadline to submit a grant was just six days after that meeting, and the motion failed 5-2.
After the failed attempt to postpone, the motion was quickly made to move forward with All Points. That motion passed 6-1, with Carter joining the yes votes and Shull opposing.
Vice-Chairman Butch Wells said the plan presented the best opportunity he’s seen to head towards solving the broadband issue in the county.
“I don’t know how many times we’ve been frustrated with how slow we were able to provide broadband to our county,” he said.
“I see this opportunity as once in a lifetime to move quick and get as big a bang for the buck as we’re going to see. I won’t see this opportunity come around to Augusta County again, [because] I won’t be around,” Wells continued.
Under the All Points, county residents will have several options for different plans.
The minimum level of internet will be $59.99 and is a fixed price that will only change upon inflation. Carr said the lowest plan offers strong enough bandwidth for 10 Netflix streams at once without buffering.
All Points will also offer faster services at $79.99, $99.99 and $109.99 respectively, with these prices subject to change. There will be a $199 installation fee for customers.