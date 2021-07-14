Augusta County Planning Commission opposes amending solar plan

Jennings took issue with the wording “strongly discouraged” used in the amendments and the 200-acre cap, which he called an arbitrary number. He also argued against changing the solar comprehensive plan, as it was only adopted in August 2020.

“My thought is that we have not had this policy nearly long enough to start tinkering with it,” Jennings said. “I don’t like the 200-acre limit. Surely there are places in the county where we might like solar panels with that acreage or larger.”

Bragg disagreed, saying the 200-acre language was just guidance to allow the county to be cautious as they are dealing with a new form of project.

“This is a new process,” she said. “Everyone across the state is feeling their way through this, trying to find the best fit for their locality and citizens.”

The rest of the board echoed the sentiments of many speakers throughout the meeting that the amendments would deter solar companies from projects in the county.

“I think the way this is worded is saying we don’t want solar, that we won’t consider solar,” Middle River Commissioner Kitra Shiflett said. “I don’t think we’re going to get the projects considered if we leave it worded like it is here.”