Augusta County representatives talk legislative priorities during chamber event

On broadband access, Campbell and Hanger agreed they'd like to see more co-ops.

"I'm a little bit leery of putting too much emphasis on government entities providing the service. Co-ops are good...and creativity is happening right now," Hanger said. "To a certain extent we need to be patient, and we need to let entrepreneurs get in the space rather than underwriting too much of it with government."

In addition to top priorities and broadband, the delegation also addressed COVID-19 and how they'll be handling the lasting impacts of the pandemic.

"The unemployment system is broken, and we've worked with many, many people to try and help them receive the funds that are due to them. We need to step back and look at what needs to be fixed in the unemployment system moving forward," Runion, who represents the 25th district, said.

"I'm a little frustrated with our government and the way they've been operating through this whole thing," Campbell added. "It's a little bit of aggravation that we get, and I realize that the public is getting a lot of it, but I want ya'll to know we're also feeling a lot of the same things."

Wrapping up the hour-long event, each representative rated how confident they were in Virginia's future budget and fiscal health on a scale of 1-10.