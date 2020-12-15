Augusta County representatives talk legislative priorities during chamber event

Ahead of the 2021 General Assembly session, Augusta County’s delegation answered questions on what’s on the horizon for the region at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast held virtually on Tuesday morning.
Dels. John Avoli, R-Staunton; Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge; Chris Runion, R-Rockingham; and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, identified different first priorities for the upcoming session that convenes Jan. 13.
Hanger and Runion said their goals are to have a balanced budget produced.
"The short session is intended to deal primarily with the budget. My main goal will be to have a balanced budget that's fair, equitable and addresses the priority areas," Hanger said.
Campbell said he'll be focused on passing bills for his localities this session, specifically Rockbridge and Lexington. In addition, he said he'll be looking at COVID's impact on small businesses and citizens.
"For example, the curfew. Things like that are very troublesome to me because I don't see any good that it's going to do, and I worry about our leadership leaning away from common sense," Campbell, who represents the 24th district, said.
Avoli, who represents the 20th district, said his first priority is to always ensure that Virginia is "safe, affordable and profitable" and hopes to get citizens back to work and children back in schools.
Support Local Journalism
On broadband access, Campbell and Hanger agreed they'd like to see more co-ops.
"I'm a little bit leery of putting too much emphasis on government entities providing the service. Co-ops are good...and creativity is happening right now," Hanger said. "To a certain extent we need to be patient, and we need to let entrepreneurs get in the space rather than underwriting too much of it with government."
In addition to top priorities and broadband, the delegation also addressed COVID-19 and how they'll be handling the lasting impacts of the pandemic.
"The unemployment system is broken, and we've worked with many, many people to try and help them receive the funds that are due to them. We need to step back and look at what needs to be fixed in the unemployment system moving forward," Runion, who represents the 25th district, said.
"I'm a little frustrated with our government and the way they've been operating through this whole thing," Campbell added. "It's a little bit of aggravation that we get, and I realize that the public is getting a lot of it, but I want ya'll to know we're also feeling a lot of the same things."
Wrapping up the hour-long event, each representative rated how confident they were in Virginia's future budget and fiscal health on a scale of 1-10.
Hanger, Campbell and Avoli both said they were "optimistic" and "comfortable" rating it an 8. Runion said he's also optimistic, but rated his confidence level at a 7.
"The reason I'm a 7 is I think now is the time to be extremely cautious. Let's not spend money we don't have because we truly don't know what they future may bring," Runion said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.