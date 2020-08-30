Augusta County Republican Committee opens office in Staunton

STAUNTON — Nearly 75 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Staunton for the grand opening of the Augusta County Republican Committee's headquarters.
ACRC's office space is located at 1450 Commerce Road beside Sam's Hot Dogs and below Ingleside Golf Resort.
A number of elected officials attended Saturday's event including Republican Delegates John Avoli, Chris Runion and Ronnie Campbell, as well as Congressman Ben Cline and Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade's wife, Wendy.
Speakers emphasized getting friends and neighbors registered to vote, voting "yes" on a Constitutional amendment this November and flipping Virginia to a red state.
Cline, who represents Virginia's 6th congressional district spanning Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley, told attendees that the GOP is about "returning power to the individual."
"Don't let a moment go by without taking the opportunity to talk to someone about what the Republican party stands for," Cline said. "The Republican party trusts you to make decisions for yourself, your families, your neighborhood. The left thinks government should make those decisions — that's the difference."
Former 25th district delegate Steve Landes said that the most important reason to vote Republican in November is to prevent Virginia and the U.S. from becoming "what we see in Richmond with anarchism and socialism." He added that the Virginia that he served for more than two decades "is unfortunately not the Virginia that we're seeing in Richmond."
"All they're doing in Richmond now is doing away with a strong economy, doing away with freedoms and liberty, and not doing anything to support law and order," said Landes, who is currently the Clerk of Augusta County Circuit Court. "Now that I work in the courthouse, let me tell you, our law enforcement community is important. More importantly, we're a nation of laws...the folks on the other side of the isle want people to ignore the laws. That's what anarchy and socialism is about."
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, told the crowd that the most important thing is winning the Constitutional amendment on redistricting.
The ballot question is, "Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?"
"That's the thing that's going to matter for the next couple of decades in Virginia. Your role is going to be getting all your friends and neighbors to understand that," Runion said.
Under current law, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate and the House of Delegates. The districts are required to be "compact and contiguous" and to have populations that are equal to each other.
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, added that the redistricting amendment will "help control the Democrats and do redistricting fairly."
While U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade hosted a meet and greet in Mathews County, his wife Wendy spoke at the ACRC grand opening. Gade is facing Democrat Sen. Mark Warner in the November General Election. Warner is a two-term Democrat first elected in 2008. Both of Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats have been held by Democrats since 2008.
"We are going to win this seat back for Virginia. I believe come Nov. 4 the national media is going to be saying, 'Whoa, we didn't see this coming,'" Wendy Gade said. "(Daniel) cannot do this alone, but it is completely possible to do. Together, we can do this. We're very excited to see Virginia go red."
