Augusta County Republican Committee opens office in Staunton

"All they're doing in Richmond now is doing away with a strong economy, doing away with freedoms and liberty, and not doing anything to support law and order," said Landes, who is currently the Clerk of Augusta County Circuit Court. "Now that I work in the courthouse, let me tell you, our law enforcement community is important. More importantly, we're a nation of laws...the folks on the other side of the isle want people to ignore the laws. That's what anarchy and socialism is about."

Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, told the crowd that the most important thing is winning the Constitutional amendment on redistricting.

The ballot question is, "Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?"