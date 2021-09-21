Augusta County residents hold candlelight vigil for Khaleesi Cuthriell

VERONA — A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
The county Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Khaleesi on Tuesday afternoon, stating their investigation concluded the child died in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. Amanda Arey, Khaleesi's mother and an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, placed the child in Royer's care shortly before she was incarcerated.
Residents came together on a rainy night in Verona to light candles, pray, make signs and give statements honoring the life of the child.
Stacy Brown of Waynesboro organized the event before the Sheriff’s Office revealed Khaleesi’s death. She said the news made it hard to continue with the event, but she wanted to do something for Khaleesi, even though she did not know the child personally.
“It took me about an hour longer than I anticipated to get out the door because I saw the news right as I was getting ready to head out the door,” Brown said.
As the night went on, several people came up to speak and pray for Khaleesi. Among those who lent their voice was Sheriff Donald Smith. Although Smith said he could not comment on the investigation, he did offer a few words to the community to paint a picture of the gravity of this case.
“I was born and raised here," Smith said. "I’ve been the sheriff here for six years, I’ve been in law enforcement for almost 20, and I can tell you that this case is by far one of the worst I’ve ever seen."
The case has weighed on everyone involved in the department, said Smith, who asked the crowd of people to keep everyone involved in their prayers, including law enforcement.
“It’s been extremely hard on the men and women of the office,” Smith said. “In the days, weeks, and months to come as we continue to work the case, say a prayer for those involved. Say a prayer for the family. Keep your loved ones close to you and hug your little ones tight.”
Investigators will continue to identify a search area to attempt to locate and recover Khaleesi’s body, a release from the county said. The county charged Royer and Brown with felony abuse and neglect of a child. Additional charges are pending as the couple awaits extradition back to Virginia after fleeing to Pennsylvania. Brown was also wanted in five localities for a variety of charges.