Augusta County residents hold candlelight vigil for Khaleesi Cuthriell

VERONA — A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The county Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Khaleesi on Tuesday afternoon, stating their investigation concluded the child died in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. Amanda Arey, Khaleesi's mother and an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, placed the child in Royer's care shortly before she was incarcerated.

Residents came together on a rainy night in Verona to light candles, pray, make signs and give statements honoring the life of the child.

Stacy Brown of Waynesboro organized the event before the Sheriff’s Office revealed Khaleesi’s death. She said the news made it hard to continue with the event, but she wanted to do something for Khaleesi, even though she did not know the child personally.

“It took me about an hour longer than I anticipated to get out the door because I saw the news right as I was getting ready to head out the door,” Brown said.