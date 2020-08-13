Augusta County’s Pre-Charge and Litter program receives 2020 achievement award

Augusta County’s Pre-Charge and Litter Control Program received a 2020 Achievement Award from The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), according to a press release from VACo.
This year’s award, which honors excellence in local government programs, focused on addressing issues of inclusion, belonging and reconciliation.
“During these uncertain times, it’s good to know there’s this constant – counties will continue to find innovative ways to overcome complex challenges,” said VACo executive director Dean Lynch in a press release. “I think it’s important to stop and recognize good work when we see it. The achievement awards allow us to appreciate those who help make our lives better.”
The program began in March 2018 and has since offered first-time offenders of non-violent criminal offenses the opportunity to volunteer for a specified number of hours. Individuals who participate in the program can receive alternatives to criminal charges while performing community service.
“This program is a result of close collaboration between departments across government,” said Caleb Kramer, assistant commonwealth’s attorney and director of the litter control program. “From community development to law enforcement to the court system, the program helps solve issues on multiple levels that ultimately benefit our citizens.”
The program removed more than 36,841 pounds of trash and 410 tires from nearly 200 miles of roadway in 2019. Forty-one pre-charge participants completed more than 3,400 hours of work.
Community members can report trash that needs to be picked up at AugustaCountyVA.gov/ReportLitter.
