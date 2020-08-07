Augusta County School Board confirms in-person classes will begin Aug. 18, delays start of virtual learning

VERONA — Despite emotional pleas from parents, students and teachers, the Augusta County School Board voted 5-2 Thursday evening to uphold the Aug. 18 start date for in-person learning and stagger the start of virtual classes until Sept. 8.
The primary reason for the delay in virtual classes is Virtual Virginia, the customizable curriculum teachers will be using, announced it will not provide access for teachers until Aug. 17. The school board’s decision allows teachers to acclimate to new digital systems before having to them to teach students remotely.
With 16.1% of students have opted for all virtual classes, board members in favor of maintaining the Aug. 18 start date argued the majority of students and teachers want to return to school.
“That is 84 percent that wants to go back to school,” board member Dr. John Ocheltree said. “I’ve heard from teachers that are ready to go back to school. We have a lot of confidence in you teachers that we’ve put this task before you, and you’re going to do it right.”
Board members Donna Wells and Tim Swortzel opposed the Aug. 18 start date and instead want in-person classes to begin Sept. 8.
Almost 50 people attended the meeting and many with agreed with Wells and Swortzel that in-person classes should be delayed.
Stuarts Draft parent Kristine Welcher discussed the problems that parents will face finding childcare.
“Since March, we’ve been dealing with childcare for our children,” Welcher said. “Now we’re again trying to find childcare for our family for three days a week where many local facilities are not allowing three-day-a-week daycares. We’re going to set this thing up and have our students in school, childcare in place, and then all of the sudden school’s going to close again.”
Several teachers from around the area spoke to the board detailing their concerns about keeping children and teachers healthly. One elementary teacher asked the school board memebers, “What is the cost of a life?”
A common theme among those in favor of delaying school is the sentiment that Gov. Ralph Northam might end up shutting down schools like he did in the spring. A Fort Defiance high schooler asked the board to “buy some time” as the county is unaware of what they are facing.
However, not all were in favor of a delay. Laura Rose, a mother of four, argued not only should kids return to school, but they should attend school for more than two days a week.
“I understand fear of going to work in COVID-19,” Rose said. “I don’t want anybody to get sick, but I think you all know as educators, in-school learning is the best education we can give our children.”
A Staunton father of young children said it has been hard on young children since COVID-19 because “they can’t get on Facebook or these other apps. They need to be together.”
Registered nurse Sara King said as long as schools enforce hygiene and mask-wearing, the environment will be safe.
“It’s no different than what anyone else is doing right now when they go to Target, Walmart and Home Depot,” King said. “As long as that takes place among the students, among the teachers, they’re going to be OK. Amongst the majority of people I work with, we want the kids back in school. It’s not something that should be a problem.”
Wells and Swortzel motioned for a delay of all learning until Sept. 8, but the board voted 5-2 against this motion.
The board also upheld the mask policy for Augusta County, which means students will wear masks when not able to social distance.
Augusta County School Board meets again Sept. 3, where they will ensure whether virtual classes will be ready to begin Sept. 8.