Augusta County School Board discusses June Academy, virtual learning for the upcoming school year

As Augusta County students are working to finish out the year, plans for summer learning and virtual learning for next school year are in discussion.

At Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, Tina Kiracofe, director of instruction and instructional technology, gave details about June Academy and what virtual learning might look like for students next year.

Kiracofe first discussed June Academy, an invitation-only program focusing on students who need extra time and attention who’ve struggled throughout the year because of the pandemic. The session will begin on June 7 and run until July 1.

All students at the elementary, middle and high school levels will attend from 8 a.m. to noon, and elementary students will return for an afternoon session lasting from noon until 4 p.m. The morning session will be used for academics, Kiracofe said, and the afternoon session at the elementary level will be used for student enrichment activities.

“We honestly felt that if we were not able to offer a full day program, then childcare becomes an issue and many of the students would not be able to attend,” Kiracofe said.