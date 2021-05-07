Augusta County School Board discusses June Academy, virtual learning for the upcoming school year

As Augusta County students are working to finish out the year, plans for summer learning and virtual learning for next school year are in discussion.
At Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, Tina Kiracofe, director of instruction and instructional technology, gave details about June Academy and what virtual learning might look like for students next year.
Kiracofe first discussed June Academy, an invitation-only program focusing on students who need extra time and attention who’ve struggled throughout the year because of the pandemic. The session will begin on June 7 and run until July 1.
All students at the elementary, middle and high school levels will attend from 8 a.m. to noon, and elementary students will return for an afternoon session lasting from noon until 4 p.m. The morning session will be used for academics, Kiracofe said, and the afternoon session at the elementary level will be used for student enrichment activities.
“We honestly felt that if we were not able to offer a full day program, then childcare becomes an issue and many of the students would not be able to attend,” Kiracofe said.
At the elementary level, students will be focusing mainly on remedial reading and math. Middle schoolers will focus on math, reading and science, and the high school level will be used for credit recovery.
At the elementary level, 641 students are expected to attend in the morning, with 418 staying the whole day, 239 students at the middle school level, and 180 high school students.
Both the elementary and secondary instructional teams have been working very hard to hire teachers, create schedules for students and plan instructional needs, Kiracofe said.
“We have these grand ideas for all the things we want to accomplish through June Academy, but we’ve quickly learned this is a lot like setting up a miniature school system across our entire division,” Kiracofe said.
Superintendent Eric Bond said the American Rescue Plan, the most recent economic stimulus bill passed by Congress, will fund June Academy for the next three summers. Transportation and meals will be provided at no cost to students. All students will be provided with breakfast and elementary students will also receive lunch.
Kiracofe also gave an update on what virtual learning might look like for students next year. Those students wishing to participate in virtual learning must have demonstrated success in the virtual environment during this school year, must have access to WiFi and must be able to schedule live sessions with teachers. Kiracofe added that it’s also very important to have student and parent roles well-defined so that parents understand what virtual learning would look like.
As of now, Kiracofe said the county is unsure whether they will provide virtual learning instructors or if those students wishing to do virtual learning will receive instruction from Virtual Virginia.
A survey was sent out to the families of all students to gauge interest in virtual learning. Of 2,558 responses, 89.2% of ACPS students plan to attend school in person next year and 10.8% of students would prefer virtual learning if it’s available.
The majority of students’ interest in virtual learning comes from students at the high school level. Kiracofe said that virtual learning offered students flexibility, making it easier to work, for example. All students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities whether they attend school in person or virtually.
Teachers will not be required to teach both in-person and virtual classes simultaneously, Kiracofe said.
“If an Augusta County teacher is teaching a virtual section, they would have a designated time,” Kiracofe said.
For example, a teacher would use one of their three teaching blocks to teach an entirely virtual session.
Board member David Shiflett shared concerns that he’s heard from a few parents alleging that some teachers have not yet reverted to what he called “classroom teaching.”
“I think that’s something we need to be emphasizing to our teachers that, you know, while it may be easy to give a module, and it’s self-contained and it grades itself and does all that that, it’s just a tool to use and it should not be our main source of instruction,” Shiflett said.
If the county does offer virtual learning, students are required to complete an application confirming they have met the requirements to be a virtual learner.
Another virtual learning update is expected to be given at next month’s School Board meeting on June 4 at 7 p.m.