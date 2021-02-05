Augusta County School Board tweaks sports policy, discusses return of in-person instruction

“We’ve got to be the leaders like we were last fall, and I think we need to start having some serious discussions as to what obstacles we have to overcome, whether they’re state guidelines or whatnot,” Collins said.

Olivia Ward, a ninth grader at Wilson Memorial High School, addressed the board during Thursday night’s meeting with her concerns about being a virtual student. Ward said she and several other students have not learned much this year.

“I believe we are just getting by in school,” Ward said. “We all need to wake up and realize how damaging this is for our country’s future.”

Page Hearn, whose son is a student at Riverheads High, came before the board with a stack of letters from about 20 other concerned parents.

“You were elected to this board to put the needs of our students first,” Hearn said. “Grades are declining, children are learning to despise education, parents and children are falling apart just trying to hold it all together. Distance learning is a joke. Quality and in-person education is not a privilege in America, it’s a right, and that right has been taken away from our children.”

She asked what was the action plan moving forward for opening schools and who was responsible for making those decisions.