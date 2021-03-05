Augusta County schools expanding in-person learning to 4 days a week

VERONA — Augusta County students now have the chance to attend school in person four days a week starting April 15 if they wish to do so.

The Augusta County School Board voted unanimously to expand its hybrid model at Thursday night’s meeting.

“When we started this program at the beginning of the year in September, we all said that we’re all in this together. Our teachers, our students, our parents and our community. That vision has not changed. We all need to work together to make this work,” said Superintendent Eric Bond.

Since September, the county has operated under a hybrid model of instruction. Students attended school two days a week and had virtual instruction three days a week. Virtual instruction is still an option for students, Bond said, and hybrid students who don’t feel comfortable attending school in person four days a week may switch to virtual learning.

On Feb. 5, Page Hearn created a “Get our Children Back in School” event on Facebook after she spoke at the February school board meeting. At that time, North River representative Nicholas Collins said the board should start discussing when students might return to the classroom.