Augusta County schools welcome students back for first day of school

“It’s just the unknown, you don’t know what to expect,” Troxell said of the safety requirements. “I think that the students who chose to come to school know that we had the new policy, and so it could not have gone any smoother. No mask issues whatsoever.”

Around 28% of Wilson Memorial High students opted to go with all-virtual learning to start the year, Troxell said. When combined with splitting the in-person students into two groups, this allowed the school to avoid typical situations that would cause crowding and make physical distancing impossible.

Teachers took different approaches to set up their classrooms to ensure distancing. Some teachers removed excess desks beyond the limit and marked tape on the ground to keep the desks in the same spot. Other teachers pointed excess desks sideways and marked them to provide a physical barrier that would prevent students from getting too close.

Classroom doorways were marked with the room’s capacity listed, so students know that they are in a safe environment.

Typically every school year begins with an orientation period, and this year is no different, but teachers this year made sure to introduce their students to digital classrooms to ensure students were prepared for digital learning.