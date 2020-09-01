Augusta County schools welcome students back for first day of school

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County Public Schools welcomed their first batch of students back into schools on Tuesday to start the 2020-2021 school year — but the first day looked a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augusta County students this school year will be learning under a hybrid model, which means that the students who returned Tuesday will not be in school again until Thursday, as they will learn digitally Wednesday. A new group of students will physically return to school Wednesday and Friday.
At Wilson Memorial High, principal Kelly Troxell said the day exceeded expectations.
“I think we had a great first day,” Troxell said. “Students seemed excited to get back, everyone wore their masks and teachers seemed to be happy to have everyone back. I thought it went as well as could be expected, probably better.”
Students were required to wear face masks and social distance when possible. For certain classes like driver’s education or Spanish, teachers used larger rooms like the auditorium or cafeteria to ensure that larger groups of students could safely learn. Contactless water fountains and hand sanitizer dispensers were placed throughout the school.
According to Troxell, there were no issues with safety protocols on the first day. Whether students would comply with the requirements remained a constant topic of conversation in the weeks leading up to Tuesday.
“It’s just the unknown, you don’t know what to expect,” Troxell said of the safety requirements. “I think that the students who chose to come to school know that we had the new policy, and so it could not have gone any smoother. No mask issues whatsoever.”
Around 28% of Wilson Memorial High students opted to go with all-virtual learning to start the year, Troxell said. When combined with splitting the in-person students into two groups, this allowed the school to avoid typical situations that would cause crowding and make physical distancing impossible.
Teachers took different approaches to set up their classrooms to ensure distancing. Some teachers removed excess desks beyond the limit and marked tape on the ground to keep the desks in the same spot. Other teachers pointed excess desks sideways and marked them to provide a physical barrier that would prevent students from getting too close.
Classroom doorways were marked with the room’s capacity listed, so students know that they are in a safe environment.
Typically every school year begins with an orientation period, and this year is no different, but teachers this year made sure to introduce their students to digital classrooms to ensure students were prepared for digital learning.
“Every teacher was modeling on either their smart TV or their projector,” Troxell said. “They were helping the students get set up in their virtual classes because they’re only going to be here two days a week. They were helping them adjust to their schedule of at-home learning as well.”
Teachers at Wilson Memorial High feel hopeful and like the first day went well, according to Troxell.
“If today is any indication, I think we feel very good moving forward with the school year,” she said.
Tuesdays’ first day comes after the Augusta County School Board voted unanimously on Aug. 14 to move forward with in-person instruction, and delay the start of school from its initial Aug. 18 start date.
