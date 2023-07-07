Augusta County commercial property and apartment property owners are being asked to provide 2022 income and operating expense data for the county’s reassessment.

Those property owners are receiving letters requesting information from Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, Ltd. The confidential form being sent should be completed and included in the mailing. The information should be returned by no later than Sept. 15.

Wampler-Eanes, the company doing Augusta County’s reassessment, will use the data to estimate the property’s value. Any data submitted will be strictly confidential and unavailable to the public or by freedom of information request.

The current reassessment being performed in Augusta County goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Owners may contact Wampler-Eanes at (540) 245-5630 or AugustaReassessment@gmail.com with any questions.