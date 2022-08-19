Augusta County seeks missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen July 19.

Amanda Nicole Kemp, 23, is 5-feet-11 and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kemp could possibly be in Maryland, and goes by the name “Nikki.” She now has very short hair unlike the picture being provided.

If any person has information about Kemp please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.