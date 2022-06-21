Augusta County sees low turnout in Republican primary

With only a singular race to decide featuring a popular incumbent, voter turnout during the Republican primary Tuesday was low in Augusta County.

With 30 of 31 precincts reporting, just over 6% of voters participated in Tuesday’s election to determine the Republican candidate for the U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, received 3,186 of the 3,338 total votes in his race against challenger Merritt Hale, who received just 452 votes.

Sixteen precincts saw less than 100 total voters throughout the day. An election official at the Verona precinct said only around 60 people had voted in the Augusta County Government Center by 6 p.m. The Stuarts Draft Elementary School precinct saw the least traffic throughout the day, with 32 casting their votes.

With redistricting occurring at the beginning of the year, some confusion abounded as some voters' polling locations changed.

“We’ve had a few people come in and say they thought this was the place, and we just redirect them to the correct precinct,” an election official said Tuesday afternoon.

Voters were also notified by mail if their polling location changed, which the official said helped to prevent further issues.

Cline’s success in the county mirrors much of what he saw districtwide on Tuesday. With 303 of 324 precincts reporting, Cline received 82% of the vote over Hale, who mainly relied on social media, word of mouth, and door knocking, compared to Cline’s big-budget campaign.

Cline will face off against Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro on Nov. 8. The two also competed for the seat in 2018, when Cline won with nearly 60% of the vote. Lewis was automatically awarded the nomination when she was the only candidate to file by the May 18 deadline.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.