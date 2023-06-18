VERONA — Body cameras and dash cameras for Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were an 11th-hour cut in the 2024 county budget for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

After agreeing to spend an extra penny in the county’s tax rate to fund the cameras in March, supervisors switched gears in April and voted not to do so. The reasons for the switch included constituent feedback and the expected future cost of the new Augusta County Courthouse.

And while Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith has advocated for the cameras since taking office more than seven years ago, he said in a recent interview that other priorities still outrank the cameras.

Those priorities include a new radio system for his department and fire and rescue dispatch. Smith also said his deputies need better pay, and his department needs new patrol cars.

Still, Smith has seen the necessity for the cameras grow over the years. The need for the cameras became more apparent in 2021.

“We had two officer-involved shootings in a week,” he said. He said the body and dash cameras would provide needed transparency for his department.

“They (the cameras) would help my officers do their job,” Smith said.

For example, if complaints are submitted to the department, the cameras would provide the video footage to either corroborate the complaint or vindicate a deputy. Smith described the cameras “as a necessity in the 2023 law enforcement climate.”

Smith said while the cameras could clear a deputy of any wrongdoing, they could also lead to retraining or dismissal.

Part of the package with the cameras is a Virginia Code mandate that automatically requires two Sheriff’s IT personnel to review footage and two assistant commonwealth’s attorneys to also see video footage.

But without deputies, Smith said there would be no need for cameras.

“My number one priority is to keep the community safe,” he said. “If we don’t have deputies, there is no need to buy cameras.”

According to Maj. Brian Jenkins, the chief deputy of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, one concern is the dwindling pool of candidates to become deputies. Jenkins said in 2018 and 2019, the department received about 120 applications a year. But more recently, the applicant pool has dwindled to about 20 per year.

In neighboring Waynesboro, the police department has had body cameras since 2014. Police Chief David Shaw said the body cameras have become so integral to the department that officers now appreciate them. “It (the cameras) is part of what they do,” Shaw said. “They adopt (the cameras) and move forward. The cameras have a lot of benefits.”

Shaw said the cameras can be reviewed for court purposes, for officer training and for complaints. “If someone says an officer is rude that is subjective. We can review. If there is use of force we can see it,” he said.

A lot of use for the cameras comes from traffic accidents. “Insurance companies want to see what the crash scene is like,” he said.

Overall, Shaw said the body cameras have been a department asset. “Officers are expected to tell the truth. And the vast majority are good people who do good work,” he said.

When Augusta County supervisors initially agreed to fund the cameras in March, they spoke of the need.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton said the cameras are a matter of accountability and transparency. The board’s vice chairman, North River District member Jeff Slaven, said he would prefer to consider a tax increase after the county’s reassessment was finished later this year.

Public sentiment in Augusta County favors the addition of body and dash cameras.

A recent public survey of Augusta County residents found 65 percent of the participants approved adding the cameras to the Sheriff’s Office. However, Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull said only about 800 people took part in the survey.

Shull said it made more sense for each supervisor to listen to their constituents rather than be swayed by the survey. He said each supervisor has more than 10,000 constituents in their respective districts.