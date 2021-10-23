Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies collect unused prescriptions

VERONA — Sgt. Matthew Carter and Sgt. Joshua Graves of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were pitched under a tent Saturday morning collecting prescription drugs in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in Verona.

Citizens from around the area disposed of medications they no longer needed or wanted out of their possession and dropped them off to officers where they could be stored.

About 45 minutes into the event, Carter said about a dozen or so people arrived to drop off items at the sheriff’s office. As for what substances were in the bags, Carter said he didn’t know.

“We’re just taking them and putting them in the box," he said. "We don’t even know what they are."

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Department said after Saturday’s event, a total of 304.5 lbs. in medication had been collected this year in prescription drug drop-offs at the sheriff’s office in Verona.