Augusta County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted Fort Defiance man

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted Fort Defiance man after he fled from deputies early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. deputies received a call for a "stationary suspicious vehicle" in the 100 block of Circle Court off Eastside Highway in the Dooms area of Augusta County.

Deputies arrived shortly after 1 a.m. and made contact with a male who was sitting in a blue 2003 Ford Fusion, police said. Upon making contact, the male gave deputies false information about his identity.

While deputies were attempting to identify the male via dispatch, he fled the area traveling north on Eastside Highway with the deputy in pursuit.

The male, later identified as 47-year-old Edward Ray Garrison, is wanted on two probation violation warrants from Staunton.

The short pursuit lasted less than two minutes for approximately two miles and ended when Garrison wrecked his Ford Fusion in a ditch near Eastside Highway and Northwood Drive. Police said there were no known injuries from the single-vehicle crash.

After the crash, Garrison allegedly fled on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a ball cap.