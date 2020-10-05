Augusta County, Staunton courts close after COVID-19 case

Augusta County and Staunton City courts will be closed Monday through Wednesday after a court staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Augusta County Sheriff's office said Monday.

The affected courts include the circuit courts, general district courts and the juvenile and domestic relations courts for both the city of Staunton and Augusta County.

The closure will allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting consistent with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the release said.

"We have provided recommended CDC guidance to facilities personnel on how to best disinfect and sanitize the court spaces," Laura Kornegay, director of CSHD, said in a statement. "Keeping the buildings free of people for several days helps to ensure the cleanliness as well."

Persons who were potentially exposed have been contacted by CSHD. Potentially exposed staff, attorneys and judges were tested Monday morning. Those test results are anticipated back on Wednesday, at which time a decision will be made on courts reopening for the rest of the week.

The clerks' offices are in the process of rescheduling court dates and will notify those affected, the sheriff's office said.