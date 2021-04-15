Augusta County, Staunton Libraries to reopen with limited in-person services

The Augusta County and Staunton Public Libraries will reopen for “Grab & Go” services on April 26.
“Grab & Go” will allow limited in-person services to resume while also following COVID safety precautions, the libraries said in a joint statement.
Curbside pick-up service will still be available at both locations, and the public is encouraged to continue to use this service in addition to the libraries’ digital collections as the safest methods to access library services and resources.
Augusta County’s Main Library in Fishersville will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The full schedule for outlying branch libraries and location-specific services is available at augustacountylibrary.org/locations-and-hours.
Staunton Public Library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Friday and Saturday. Full operating details are available at StauntonLibrary.org.
The libraries are asking patrons to make their visits brief and limit time spent in the facilities. Visitors can “Grab & Go” by using the library catalog in advance and placing holds to have materials pulled and waiting.
Library staff will continue to offer personalized reading suggestions and displays to help patrons select materials quickly. The online library catalog can be accessed at ValleyLibraries.org.
A limited number of public computers will be available and sessions will be limited in length. Printing, copying and faxing will be available.
No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the past 14 days, is permitted to enter.
Visitors ages 5 and over will need to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
Visitors also are expected to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from others.
The Waynesboro Public Library said their reopening date is not yet set, but visitors should check their social media and website, waynesboro.va.us/354/Library, regularly for updates.