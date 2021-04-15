Augusta County, Staunton Libraries to reopen with limited in-person services

The Augusta County and Staunton Public Libraries will reopen for “Grab & Go” services on April 26.

“Grab & Go” will allow limited in-person services to resume while also following COVID safety precautions, the libraries said in a joint statement.

Curbside pick-up service will still be available at both locations, and the public is encouraged to continue to use this service in addition to the libraries’ digital collections as the safest methods to access library services and resources.

Augusta County’s Main Library in Fishersville will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The full schedule for outlying branch libraries and location-specific services is available at augustacountylibrary.org/locations-and-hours.

Staunton Public Library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Friday and Saturday. Full operating details are available at StauntonLibrary.org.

