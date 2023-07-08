The Augusta County Library will host its annual Summer Lawn Party on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Churchville Elementary ball fields.

All county library locations will be closed all day for this event.

The lawn party celebrates the conclusion of the summer reading challenge, which officially ends Aug. 5.

Activities at the lawn party include games, a petting zoo, a bounce house, community organizations, food, and activities for all ages. Games Gone Mobile will supply games, and Little Critters Petting Zoo will provide the petting zoo. Fun Jumps is providing the bounce house, and Kona Ice is offering sweet food.

A host of community partners are helping with the event, including DuPont Community Credit Union, Shenandoah Valley Social Services, Valley Program for Aging Services, Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, Augusta County Parks and Recreation as well as the Museum of Augusta Military Academy, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum and the Frontier Culture Museum.

Shenandoah Green will have Flippy the Whale on display to dispose of single-use plastics.

The Churchville Elementary Ball Fields are located at 3710 Churchville Ave. in Churchville.