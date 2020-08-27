Augusta County supervisors adopt new rules for solar projects

VERONA — Augusta County officials voted 5-1 to approve an amendment Wednesday night to the county's comprehensive plan regarding utility-scale solar projects.
Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, last updated in 2014-15, did not specifically address utility-scale solar facilities, although it did include sections on power plants.
The amendment to the comprehensive plan includes 11 policies for how utility-scale solar facilities will be built as well as where they may be located. The biggest change is any utility-scale solar projects will now have to consider using existing Augusta County Service Authority (ACSA) infrastructure.
The ACSA, which has been providing water and sewer service to county residents since 1966, relies on paying customers, not taxes, to pay for services and maintenance. The ACSA also manages and operates the Augusta Regional Landfill on behalf of the cities of Staunton & Waynesboro and the County of Augusta.
Last year, the board denied the first received application for a utility-scale solar project in Augusta County. Since then, the planning commission has conducted three meetings gauging input from a wide range of stakeholders appointed by board members.
Phil Martin, the executive director of Augusta County Service Authority, urged board members to approve the amendment to the comprehensive plan during Wednesday’s public hearing on behalf of ACSA ratepayers and taxpayers. The two had invested substantial sums of money to provide water and or sewer service into the four main areas designated for future growth in the county, he said.
“We’ve made those decisions and invested those funds in good faith, and we ask the county to consider those investments when making their decision on any project,” Martin said.
Before the vote, the policy read, “Balanced land uses. Desire to balance the utility scale solar land use with other important and valuable land uses for our citizens. The size/extent of projects should be considered in proximity to other developed land uses so as not to have undue adverse impacts on the existence of nearby developed residential, commercial or mixed use communities,” and was amended to say “Consideration of existing Augusta County Service Authority infrastructure be made.”
Not all Augusta County residents support solar installations in the county. Waynesboro resident Rodney Martin spoke against the amendment on behalf of Martin Family Farms.
“I would like to specifically address this idea that the existence of ACSA infrastructure adjacent or near a landowner’s property should be a serious consideration of whether a solar project gets approved on that land or on that property,” Martin said. “From my perspective as a landowner, we disagree with the notion that the ASCA infrastructure should be a consideration at all if a property is not going through a rezoning.”
Martin fears the new phrasing adopted into the plan will restrict landowners and their properties.
“Infrastructure that is installed in various areas of the county often times, if not most of the time, has been installed without approval or even input from nearby landowners,” he said.
The board moved to adopt the Augusta Comprehensive Plan amendment with a 5-1 vote, with one abstention from board chairman Gerald W. Garber and Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton voting not to approve the amendment.
“I have suddenly, because of certain circumstances, become very connected to the solar situation in a way in which I can no longer discuss even the ordinances, so I am abstaining from any further discussion," Garber said.
Shull acknowledged the differences in opinions among board members and made the motion to move forward with the vote on the amendment.
“We’re not going to get everything exactly right,” Shull said. “It’s a fluid document.”
Shull discussed the future of renewable energy and questioned how much of the county will utilize solar energy. He also addressed the need to learn more about the state’s expectation for solar energy usage for Augusta County.
“The thought came across my mind today, I’ve never seen what it’s actually going to take to bring a profit back in after you install all of this,” Shull said.
