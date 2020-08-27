Augusta County supervisors adopt new rules for solar projects

Phil Martin, the executive director of Augusta County Service Authority, urged board members to approve the amendment to the comprehensive plan during Wednesday’s public hearing on behalf of ACSA ratepayers and taxpayers. The two had invested substantial sums of money to provide water and or sewer service into the four main areas designated for future growth in the county, he said.

“We’ve made those decisions and invested those funds in good faith, and we ask the county to consider those investments when making their decision on any project,” Martin said.

Before the vote, the policy read, “Balanced land uses. Desire to balance the utility scale solar land use with other important and valuable land uses for our citizens. The size/extent of projects should be considered in proximity to other developed land uses so as not to have undue adverse impacts on the existence of nearby developed residential, commercial or mixed use communities,” and was amended to say “Consideration of existing Augusta County Service Authority infrastructure be made.”

Not all Augusta County residents support solar installations in the county. Waynesboro resident Rodney Martin spoke against the amendment on behalf of Martin Family Farms.