Augusta County Supervisors approve contract amendment for courthouse expansion project

VERONA — After pausing the Augusta County Courthouse project in the spring because of the pandemic, county officials got the project back on track Wednesday evening.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to amend an existing contract Wednesday with Moseley Architects for the courthouse expansion project in downtown Staunton. The existing contract was amended to include services for schematic design, environmental studies, surveying and structural analysis for the 1901 courthouse and its expansion.
“A lot of the work we’ve done will move right forward into the expansion project, so we will not be revisiting that,” said Candy Hensley, the assistant to the county administrator.
The amendment also appointed Sadler & Whitehead as the new historic preservation architecture firm.
So far, the county has spent $1.2 million on the project and the total cost is still unknown, Hensley said. The amendment approved Wednesday night will cost $445,843.
County officials are unsure if a tax increase will be needed to fund the new courthouse complex.
“We’re going to look at that going forward,” said county administrator Timothy Fitzgerald. “As you know, we have a financial advisor on contact now that will be looking at that and advising us on the appropriate time to go to bond.”
In 2016, 67 percent of voters voted no to moving Augusta County Courts from their existing location to Verona. Following the vote, the board voted to enter into a contract with Moseley Architects on Sept.12, 2018, that included architecture and engineering services for three main tasks — the demolition and rebuilding of a courts facility to include related functions at the district building location, renovation of the 1901 Circuit Courthouse for office space and the relocation of the courts and related function in the District Courts Building to temporary space at Beverley Manor Elementary.
On June 24, the board voted to have staff resume research and explore expansion options in downtown Staunton after voting to cease ongoing work connected to the courthouse on April 8 due to the uncertainty surrounding the revenue impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Friday, the county announced in a press release it had secured purchase options for nine properties surrounding the circuit courthouse in downtown Staunton, which would enable the county to develop space for the court systems while preserving the historic 1901 courthouse in downtown Staunton, according to the press release.
“To assist us with that task, the county entered into a contract with Cottonwood Commercial on July 1," Hensley said. "The county secured nine purchase options on properties surrounding the courthouse. These purchase options will allow for the expansion."
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta Supervisors and columnist for The News Virginian, spoke during Wednesday night’s meeting against the contract with Moseley Architects and encouraged board members to seek other options.
“This is going to be the most consequential vote you will ever have,” Pyles said. “We haven’t done any projects this large before, and you want to do it based on a couple of conversations in the back room? Get some facts.”
Pyles accused the supervisors of being sneaky by conducting an unannounced closed session during the summer and said board members should tell the public what happens during private meetings.
“We haven’t done anything off the cuff,” said Riverheads supervisor Michael L. Shull. “We haven't damned the torpedoes and [gone] full speed ahead. “
“I find it very troubling when people throw numbers around and they make assumptions when they do not have all the facts,” said Pastures supervisor Pam L. Carter before making the motion to approve the amendment. “I think that causes a lot of problems and creates stirs that can be avoided.”
Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton also spoke during Wednesday’s meeting and said waiting for another referendum was not a good idea. To his understanding, he said none of these referendums have passed in Virginia.
“We’ve already seen a lot written about the courthouse in the newspaper and on the internet, and some of it has been defamatory,” said Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton. “Some of it is written by individuals who know how the government must negotiate property acquisitions to balance our responsibility to the taxpayers with the property owners' interest.”
