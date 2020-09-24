Augusta County Supervisors approve contract amendment for courthouse expansion project

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta Supervisors and columnist for The News Virginian, spoke during Wednesday night’s meeting against the contract with Moseley Architects and encouraged board members to seek other options.

“This is going to be the most consequential vote you will ever have,” Pyles said. “We haven’t done any projects this large before, and you want to do it based on a couple of conversations in the back room? Get some facts.”

Pyles accused the supervisors of being sneaky by conducting an unannounced closed session during the summer and said board members should tell the public what happens during private meetings.

“We haven’t done anything off the cuff,” said Riverheads supervisor Michael L. Shull. “We haven't damned the torpedoes and [gone] full speed ahead. “

“I find it very troubling when people throw numbers around and they make assumptions when they do not have all the facts,” said Pastures supervisor Pam L. Carter before making the motion to approve the amendment. “I think that causes a lot of problems and creates stirs that can be avoided.”