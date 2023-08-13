VERONA — Verona residents will become more connected in the next year after Augusta County supervisors approved a contract for a pedestrian project along two main traffic arteries.

Armed with funds from VDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, sidewalks in Verona will be added over eight months. A&J Development & Excavation of Mount Crawford received the nearly $2.4 million contract from Augusta County supervisors Wednesday. Construction should start later this summer.

The total length of new sidewalks in two different areas will cover about 1.3 miles, said Doug Wolfe, Augusta County’s community development director.

“We are trying to tie together some of the population to the business areas,” Wolfe said.

The improvement on Laurel Hill Road (Route 612) will stretch from the rail crossing to the park and ride on Lodge Lane. The new sidewalk will pass such Verona landmarks as the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Food Lion. There will be a push-button crosswalk on Lodge Lane. The Lodge Lane sidewalk improvement will be directly opposite the Factory Antique Mall.

The U.S. Route 11 improvement will run on the east side from Staunton to Dick Huff Lane, connecting to the Augusta County Government Center. The sidewalk will run in front of Dairy Queen, a dental office, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to the entrance of the government center.

Wolfe said the sidewalk addition on Laurel Hill Road would allow someone to walk from a residence to the park and ride on Lodge Lane.

Wolfe said the awarding of the contract caps a six-year effort to accomplish the project.

“We’re excited to be able to deliver on this much-needed project for the Verona area,” he said.

The bulk of the funding for the project came from VDOT’s TAP program, which is targeted at transportation projects other than those involving cars.

Ken Slack, a Staunton VDOT spokesman, said Waynesboro’s phase four of the South River Greenway is included in the TAP program. That portion of the greenway extension connects two city parks, North Park to Basic Park.

The TAP program’s most recent funding comes from the federal infrastructure legislation approved in 2021. TAP funds bike, pedestrian and community improvements.