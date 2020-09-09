Augusta County supervisors approve more than $600K in renovations

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday more than $600,000 in renovations and upgrades at the government center, Deerfield Community Center and swimming pool in Stuarts Draft.

The supervisors agreed to spend $458,605.75 in renovations at the government center to make it safer for employees and residents during the pandemic. Projects at the government center include additional barriers at public counters that meet COVID-19 spacing requirements, installation of ballistic panels, an expansion of the main boardroom dias and audio visual upgrades in the main and south boardrooms.

Ten public counters will be updated with a Polyclad-type material that will provide protection from COVID-19, as well as act as a ballistic barrier. Additional ballistic panels will be installed in the Registrar’s area and security room to fortify the areas.

“It’s regrettable the time we live in that you have to be worried about this, but you can’t undo [it] if you have an incident,” said board chairman Gerald W. Garber. “While we’re tearing up stuff, we need to be doing maximum security.”