Augusta County supervisors approve more than $600K in renovations

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Wednesday more than $600,000 in renovations and upgrades at the government center, Deerfield Community Center and swimming pool in Stuarts Draft.
The supervisors agreed to spend $458,605.75 in renovations at the government center to make it safer for employees and residents during the pandemic. Projects at the government center include additional barriers at public counters that meet COVID-19 spacing requirements, installation of ballistic panels, an expansion of the main boardroom dias and audio visual upgrades in the main and south boardrooms.
Ten public counters will be updated with a Polyclad-type material that will provide protection from COVID-19, as well as act as a ballistic barrier. Additional ballistic panels will be installed in the Registrar’s area and security room to fortify the areas.
“It’s regrettable the time we live in that you have to be worried about this, but you can’t undo [it] if you have an incident,” said board chairman Gerald W. Garber. “While we’re tearing up stuff, we need to be doing maximum security.”
In the main boardroom, the dias will be extended four feet on each side to provide additional seating at board meetings. No seats will be removed to complete the project and an additional area for staff will be included in the renovation.
The project is expected to total $333,900, with $121,000 coming from CARES Act funding, $182,600 coming from the Government Center Expansion Capital fund and $33,300 coming from the Homeland Security fund. Nielsen Builders, Inc. of Harrisonburg made a contract bid of $276,000 and were approved to do the renovations.
The audiovisual upgrade approved Wednesday will fix an existing audio issue and make it easier to live stream meetings. An event production company, Advanced Media Solutions, will complete the upgrades. Installations include mounted cameras at the dias and podium, new microphones, four LED screens and individual LED screens at each board member’s seat. The CARES Act will fund the audiovisual upgrades, which will total $118,705.75.
The renovations at the government center are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The board also approved two other projects during Wednesday’s meeting. The Deerfield Community Center, located at 59 Marble Valley Road in Deerfield, will receive a roof replacement for $93,489 with a contingency of $9,348.90, totaling $102,837.90. The current roof is about 20 years old and leaks. Don Largent Roofing, an industrial roofing contractor company, will complete the renovations. The building capital fund will fund the construction.
“The folks in Deerfield don’t get a whole lot of benefits, so I’m really happy to allocate this funding for this new roof," Pastures supervisor Pam Carter said. “They do use that building a lot.”
The final project approved is resurfacing the pool in Stuarts Draft, located at 96 Edgewood Lane, for $65,500, with a contingency of $6,550, bringing the total cost of the project to $72,050.
The pool opened in 2004. Since then, the only work done on it was fixing the pump system. Plaster, tile and caulking will be upgraded with the renovations, as well as drain work. The Parks and Recreation Capital fund will fund the project.
