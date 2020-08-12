Augusta County supervisors table vote on Craigsville property donation

“I think your best bet, in all honesty, is if we are the holding vessel for this,” Garber said.

Fox is looking at other alternatives to putting another bank back in town if he can’t do it at this location.

“This council will work diligently to get another bank in the town of Craigsville,” Fox said.

In other matters, the board voted unanimously to approve matching the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) 2021 broadband grant if the grant is awarded to the county.

If the grant is awarded, the board will match 30% of the grant, or $343,000. These funds will only be spent if the county is awarded the grant.

In 2017, the county was awarded a VATI grant that supplied internet access to the Arbor Hill area, but it hasn’t been awarded the grant since then. Award winners will be announced by the end of the calendar year. Construction for the project must be completed within 18 months after the awards are granted.

Pastures supervisor Pam Carter and South River supervisor Steve Morelli both serve on Augusta County’s broadband committee. Both spoke of the importance of internet access in the county at Wednesday’s meeting.