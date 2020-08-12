Augusta County supervisors table vote on Craigsville property donation

It’s unclear what will replace the only bank that was in Craigsville after F&M Bank closed on July 31.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to delay the vote to accept the donation of the bank’s property and building for two weeks. The property, located at 125 East Craig Street, is valued at $335,200.
Craigsville Mayor Richard Fox spoke to the board and asked them to turn the deal down before the decision was made to table the vote.
“I can’t understand what you guys would want with it, except the cost or the money involved,” Fox said. “I don’t know what the advantage would be for you guys to own that bank building in town whatsoever when we offer you everything you need.”
Fox also said he didn’t understand why the CEO of the bank was trying to give the property to Augusta County.
F&M Bank offered the property to the county in an effort to provide services for county residents and requested the option to continue operating the location’s ATM for 10 years. The bank also requested the ATM be relocated if another bank used the site in the future.
“From a county standpoint, this isn’t about money at all,” said board chairman Gerald Garber.
Garber believes the county should accept the property donation and won’t do anything with it until Fox has the chance to do something about it, he said.
“I think your best bet, in all honesty, is if we are the holding vessel for this,” Garber said.
Fox is looking at other alternatives to putting another bank back in town if he can’t do it at this location.
“This council will work diligently to get another bank in the town of Craigsville,” Fox said.
In other matters, the board voted unanimously to approve matching the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) 2021 broadband grant if the grant is awarded to the county.
If the grant is awarded, the board will match 30% of the grant, or $343,000. These funds will only be spent if the county is awarded the grant.
In 2017, the county was awarded a VATI grant that supplied internet access to the Arbor Hill area, but it hasn’t been awarded the grant since then. Award winners will be announced by the end of the calendar year. Construction for the project must be completed within 18 months after the awards are granted.
Pastures supervisor Pam Carter and South River supervisor Steve Morelli both serve on Augusta County’s broadband committee. Both spoke of the importance of internet access in the county at Wednesday’s meeting.
“In this day and time, it should be almost a right to have internet service at your house,” Morelli said. “I think we need to take every opportunity we have before us to provide good service to the community.”
The committee is working on other opportunities for access in the area in addition to the grants, Carter added.
“We all know with this pandemic how much of an issue it’s been with [the] internet throughout the county,” Carter said. “We can only wish that we would get all of these grants.”
