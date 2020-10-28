Augusta County to appeal courthouse decision

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appeal the Staunton’s Historic Commission’s decision to deny the county’s application to expand the courthouse in downtown Staunton on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, the Historic Commission denied all of the requests made by the county, which included a five-story expansion and the demolition of four buildings.
“I’m saying we move forward and let it play out,” said Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull.
Shull made the motion to move forward with the appeal and said that if a decision was not reached in the future, the matter could be sent to the Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond.
“I don’t think historical buildings are going to stand in the way,” Shull said.
According to Shull, the current judge is not looking at the project in the same light as the former judge because it’s been four years since the project started and nothing has been done.
Shull referenced the 2016 election, during which 67% of voters voted no to moving Augusta County Courts from their existing location in downtown Staunton to Verona. He said if the referendum had been worded differently to include both the price of the courthouse moving to Verona versus staying in Staunton, the outcome would have been different.
Shull also said he’s never gotten an answer as to whether or not the county seat can be moved from its current location to Verona and added the county has one more option — tearing down the courthouse and rebuilding in the same spot because the county owns the land where the courthouse stands.
“I hope that everybody will try and work together and work something out because when that judge comes in here, something is going to be done, and that time is coming,” Shull said. “The stroke of a pen is going to take care of that.”
Pastures supervisor Pam Carter said she agreed with Shull’s statements about moving forward with the appeal and added that people are spreading false information and getting “all worked up” about the courthouse project.
“We have four years under our belt for this referendum, and that means there are still six years before we can do another we if we so choose,” Carter said. “In that amount of time, I don’t think the judge is going to sit back and just do nothing.”
Longtime Augusta County resident Charles Leach spoke during public matters and said the conflict between the county and city is nothing new.
“We are extremely disappointed by the reaction of some Staunton residents to the proposed courthouse project,” Leach said. “The county is attempting to meet Virginia State requirements for our courts.”
Leach mentioned the 2016 referendum and said that some Staunton residents and businesses were against moving the courthouse out of the city because they feared losing revenue.
“They influenced some county residents to vote against the proposal, and thus, it failed to gain passage,” he said.
The appeal must be filed with Staunton City Council within 30 days. An appeal of the council’s decision may also be filed with Staunton Circuit Court within 30 days.
“We are where we are, and we’ve got to figure out what our next steps are,” said board chairman Gerald Garber.
