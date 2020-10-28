Augusta County to appeal courthouse decision

Shull also said he’s never gotten an answer as to whether or not the county seat can be moved from its current location to Verona and added the county has one more option — tearing down the courthouse and rebuilding in the same spot because the county owns the land where the courthouse stands.

“I hope that everybody will try and work together and work something out because when that judge comes in here, something is going to be done, and that time is coming,” Shull said. “The stroke of a pen is going to take care of that.”

Pastures supervisor Pam Carter said she agreed with Shull’s statements about moving forward with the appeal and added that people are spreading false information and getting “all worked up” about the courthouse project.

“We have four years under our belt for this referendum, and that means there are still six years before we can do another we if we so choose,” Carter said. “In that amount of time, I don’t think the judge is going to sit back and just do nothing.”

Longtime Augusta County resident Charles Leach spoke during public matters and said the conflict between the county and city is nothing new.