Augusta Courthouse referendum bill awaits Youngkin signature

The signature of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is all that is needed to finalize General Assembly legislation that authorizes a November referendum on moving the Augusta County Courthouse from Staunton.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said legislators agreed on final language Saturday before adjourning. The legislation includes wording for two different plans on the courthouse and the costs associated, according to Hanger.

One of the plans must include what happens if the referendum fails. The costs of renovation of the existing 1901 courthouse in Staunton or construction of a new courthouse in Staunton must be included in this scenario. The other plan must detail the cost of building a new courthouse in Verona.

The legislation stipulates Augusta County voters have access to both plans and the associated costs 60 days prior to the November election, Hanger said.

“The criticism of the previous referendum is that people were not well informed,” Hanger said.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the county is “reengaging our architects” this week to work on what is needed to come up with cost estimates on a courthouse in Staunton and Verona. Fitzgerald said the county does have land set aside at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona for a courthouse.

A 2016 referendum on moving the courthouse to Verona was soundly defeated by Augusta County voters.

Tom Sheets, the owner of Blue Ridge Lumber in Fishersville, worked hard to defeat the 2016 referendum. But Sheets said he favors the language in the General Assembly legislation.

Sheets said there has been six years of no decision on the courthouse.

“We wanted to provide the residents a chance to make a more informed decision because we are going to spend a lot of money,” he said.

Augusta County pursued plans since the 2016 referendum to build courthouse facilities in Staunton. But the county hit snags that included a high price for purchase of the Atlantic Union Bank building across from the current courthouse, and the fact that the current District Court building is located in a flood plain.

A solution to upgrading the courthouse took on added urgency last year. Chief Judge Chap Goodwin of the 25th Circuit cited the current facilities in Staunton as “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety of court employees or the public.”

Hanger said the contentious prior relationship between Augusta County and Staunton has to be improved.

“They need to work out plans that are mutually beneficial,” said Hanger.

Those plans should include what happens to the existing courthouse in Staunton if the referendum to move is successful.

Augusta County supervisors passed a resolution in December approving a memorandum of understanding that would convey all court facilities and other properties on Johnson and Augusta streets in Staunton to the city of Staunton if the November referendum passes. Staunton City Council delayed a vote on the memorandum of understanding until after the referendum.

The Staunton City Council issued a statement in February of this year expressing disappointment in the General Assembly legislation to hold another referendum on the move of the courthouse. Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said of the 2016 referendum, “The community spoke and their wishes are being disregarded.”