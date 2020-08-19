Augusta Garden Club performs flower flash at Augusta Health

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta Garden Club became the latest to carry on the nationwide trend of creating a flower flash as they brightened up the lobby at Augusta Health on Wednesday morning.

A flower flash is a trend started by floral designer Lewis Miller, who would place flowers around New York City during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Miller placed arrangements around the city overnight, so residents would see them in the morning and be encouraged.

Augusta Garden Club President Virginia Gillock and club member Susan Laser noticed the trend and started to plan what they could do for the community of Augusta Health, where they both work as registered nurses.

When Gillock and Laser eventually decided to go forward with the flower flash, they received the help of two Garden Club of America certified flower arranging judges. These judges put together the arrangement that is now on display in Augusta Health’s atrium lobby.

“Hopefully it will bring a smile to someone’s face and just say that we really appreciate what you’re doing here,” Gillock said. “The hospital has never shut down, with all the rules in place it’s really been an amazing situation that has been going on here.”