Augusta Health adjusts visitation policy because of COVID rates

  • Updated
Augusta Health is adjusting its visitation rates effective Monday because of stabilizing COVID-19 rates in the area.

On Monday, healthy minor (under age 18) visitors, accompanied by an adult, will be allowed to visit non-COVID patients. All visitors 2 years of age and older must wear a mask inside the hospital.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for the Waynesboro clinic on Lew DeWitt Boulevard include one on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older and Moderna for those 18 and older. A second vaccine clinic is set for Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Waynesboro clinic on Lew DeWitt.

