Two students enrolled in the Augusta Health School of Medical Laboratory Science have received a $10,000 scholarship from the Medical Laboratory Sciences Scholarship Fund.

The recipients are Lauren Hall of Hampton, a Mary Baldwin University student, and Andrew Chesser, a recent graduate of Virginia Tech.

The two students will undergo 1,500 hours of in-class and hands-on work and then graduate with a certificate in medical laboratory science. In return for the scholarships, the two students commit to working in the Augusta Health laboratory for two years.

Ann Ridder, laboratory clinical education program director for Augusta Health’s school of medical laboratory science, said, “Well-trained laboratory scientists are essential to the field of medicine. Without them, there can be no accurate disease diagnosis or management.”

The scholarships allow students from different backgrounds to consider a profession in laboratory sciences at Augusta Health. The funds cover tuition plus a portion of living expenses for the year the student is enrolled. The support of private donors to the Augusta Health Foundation makes the scholarships possible.

Augusta Health’s laboratory is staffed 24 hours a day and seven days per week. For further information about the Augusta Health School of Medical Laboratory Science, visit augustahealth.com.