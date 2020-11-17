Augusta Health: COVID cases diagnosed at hospital tripled in last month

FISHERSVILLE — The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed at Augusta Health has tripled in the past month, according to a press release from Augusta Health on Monday.

The release said that projections indicate this upward trend in current prevalence rates is expected to continue through at least the end of the year.

Eight patients and several impacted staff members in the Augusta Health skilled nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and all but one are asymptomatic, the release said. The patients have been moved to the COVID care unit, and the staff is now on COVID-19 leave. All remaining staff and patients in the unit are being tested twice weekly, and all tracing measures have been activated to stop the spread and contain the exposure of the virus.

As of Monday, there have been 971 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Augusta Health at inpatient and outpatient facilities, and a total of 1,832 in the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro region.

The number of patients in the COVID unit has increased, and the hospital is engaging efforts that will double the capacity to care for COVID-19. As a result, Augusta Health is no longer accepting new patients to its rehabilitation or skilled nursing facility units for the time being and will be reviewing the schedule for elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis.