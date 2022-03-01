Augusta Health eases visitation because of downward COVID trend

Augusta Health on Monday eased visitation requirements because of a number of positive trends regarding COVID-19.

The hospital said as of Monday morning, all non-COVID patients admitted to the hospital are permitted to have two visitors at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Generally, visitors must be 18 or older, be symptom free and wear a mask while in the hospital.

The hospital reports key indicators are trending more positively in recent days regarding COVID.

Augusta Health reports that over the past week, there were fewer than 20 new cases diagnosed each day.

Besides the significant vaccination efforts, Augusta Health is treating infected patients who meet criteria with Monoclonal Antibody infusions. Less than 5 percent of those who receive a MABS infusion require hospitalization later.

Statewide on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,496 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new reported deaths.

