Augusta Health is setting up mobile clinics throughout Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County locations this spring to help underserved patients.

Services available at the mobile clinic include primary care, managing chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, vaccines, preventative screenings, case management, specialty care referrals, Medicaid enrollment, lab work and much more.

“Addressing health equity in the community nationally — not only locally — has really come into the highlight in COVID and since COVID,” said Isaac Izzillo, Augusta Health’s director of COVID vaccinations and education. “This is a wonderful thing working for a not-for-profit community-based hospital that this is not a profitable venture; this is the right thing to do for the community.”

Augusta Health’s first stop for April was held at Second Presbyterian Church on North Delphine Avenue on Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Izzillo said a few people have come in for its services, and some were “intrigued” by the clinic.

The mobile clinic started last year in September but administered mobile testing and vaccination sites throughout the Valley during the pandemic. Izzillo said through the venture, Augusta Health eventually developed partnerships with community members to serve underserved groups. In addition to collaborations, Augusta Health surveyed the community through its needs assessment.

“Through these collaborations and ventures with the community, we’ve identified there definitely is a large disparity of people with healthcare and a lot of health-based needs that are needed and are not covered,” he said. “To help meet and address those needs, we need to go to them.”

With its medical centers based in Fishersville, Augusta Health held mobile clinics from four times a month to 12 times a month in the Valley. Regardless of insurance status, patients can register like at any other provider’s office. The clinic will then have a nurse to provide health screenings, and patients can see an available healthcare provider for that day.

“We offer all kinds of good stuff as you would have at a normal provider office,” Izzillo said. “Our goal is to be consistent primary care, and that’s the best way to map a good quality of life.”

Izzillo said Augusta Health is not stopping anytime soon with its mobile clinic to meet the needs of underserved patients.

“[The community] is very grateful that we make them feel safe, valued, and comfortable,” he said. “This program isn’t going away, and it’s going to expand further.”

The Augusta Health Mobile Clinic will routinely arrive at these exact locations every month on the same dates:

» Second Presbyterian Church/Disciples Kitchen (133 N. Delphine Ave., Waynesboro) — First Monday

» Allen Chapel (936 Sudbury St., Staunton) — First Tuesday

» Waynesboro Embrace Community Center (932 Fir St., Waynesboro) — First and Third Thursday

» Grottoes Fire Department (109 3rd St. Grottoes) — Second Tuesday

» Valley Mission (1513 W. Beverley St., Staunton) — Second Wednesday

» Gypsy Hill House (500 C. St., Staunton) — Second Thursday

» Shenandoah LGBTQ Center (13 W. Beverley St., Fifth Floor, Staunton) — Third Tuesday

» Waynesboro YMCA Center (648 S. Wayne Ave, Waynesboro) — Third Wednesday

» Craigsville Town Hall (18 Hidy St., Craigsville) — Fourth Tuesday

» Plaza Apartments (1316 Barterbrook Rd., Staunton) — Fourth Thursday

For more information, contact Augusta Health Mobile Clinic at (540) 245-7914 or visit www.augustahealth.com/mobile