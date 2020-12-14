Augusta Health nationally recognized for quality and safety

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and healthcare workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Augusta Health. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. healthcare system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

“The Leapfrog Group is known for its rigorous standards for safety and quality, so to receive their Top Hospital award at any time is meaningful,” Mannix said. “This year, however, a pandemic year in which safety is even more essential and quality of care is even more vital, it is an especially significant recognition of our staff and physicians. Time and time again, they have not just risen to the occasion, but gone above and beyond to provide the critical care our patients need and following the ever-changing protocols and policies to keep patients and each other safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We can never thank them enough. They are incredibly deserving of this Top Hospital Award from Leapfrog.”