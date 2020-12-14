Augusta Health nationally recognized for quality and safety

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Augusta Health’s achievements in providing safer healthcare for patients.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. Updated every six months, the Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country. The grade is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“Patient safety is a focused and continuous effort at Augusta Health as it is at every hospital across the nation,” said Mary Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “For our physicians and staff to be recognized is especially gratifying. This year, as the pandemic has required us to adjust, adapt and re-focus on a nearly daily basis has been incredibly stressful. I’m so proud of my colleagues for their abilities to keep our patients’ health and safety needs as their top priorities. They truly deserve this recognition.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Augusta Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and healthcare workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Augusta Health. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. healthcare system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Support Local Journalism
The Leapfrog Group also recognized Augusta Health as a top hospital for quality and safety. The Leapfrog top hospital award is one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.
“The Leapfrog Group is known for its rigorous standards for safety and quality, so to receive their Top Hospital award at any time is meaningful,” Mannix said. “This year, however, a pandemic year in which safety is even more essential and quality of care is even more vital, it is an especially significant recognition of our staff and physicians. Time and time again, they have not just risen to the occasion, but gone above and beyond to provide the critical care our patients need and following the ever-changing protocols and policies to keep patients and each other safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We can never thank them enough. They are incredibly deserving of this Top Hospital Award from Leapfrog.”
More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Augusta Health received a Top General Hospital distinction. A total of 105 hospitals were selected as top hospitals, including nine top children’s hospitals, 29 top general hospitals, 19 top rural hospitals and 48 top teaching hospitals.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.
“Being recognized as a top hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Augusta Health this year,” Binder said. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta Health has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the top hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category.
To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.